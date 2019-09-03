Featured
SUV catches fire following two-vehicle collision
An SUV caught fire following a two-vehicle collision in Puslinch. (Jeff Pickel / CTV Kitchener)
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 10:55AM EDT
An SUV caught fire following a two-vehicle crash in Puslinch Tuesday morning.
Police were called around 6:50 a.m. to Gordon St. and Maltby Rd. E.
Wellington County OPP say the SUV's engine was on fire.
People in the area helped a woman out of the engulfed SUV, according to police.
They say a man and a woman, both drivers, have non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
Officials are still investigating what caused the crash, but say fog may have been a factor.