The Waterloo Siskins had a lot to be proud of at their home opener.

A banner was raised at the Waterloo Rec Complex to mark their Sutherland Cup win last season.

The team captured the title after defeating the London Nationals.

It had been 25 years since they last won the Junior B Championship.

Sunday’s game against the Kitchener Dutchmen started with a puck drop by Mayor Dave Jaworsky.

The Siskins lost the game by a score of 3 to 0.

Their next match will be on September 21 in Elmira.