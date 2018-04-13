

CTV Kitchener





There was a heavy police presence in Stratford Thursday night after a specialized team was brought in to deal with a suspicious item.

Stratford police say a citizen discovered a “plastic water bottle that looked suspicious” next to a tree at Queen Street and Lakeside Drive.

The citizen pulled up the bottle, shook it, put it back down and called police.

When officers arrived, they noticed that the bottle was wrapped in white tape and had something that looked like a wick attached to its cap. They called in a bomb disposal team from London for help.

The bomb disposal team shot the bottle with a high-pressure water cannon, then determined there had never been anything explosive or otherwise dangerous in the bottle.

Police believe the bottle had been next to the tree for most or all of the winter.