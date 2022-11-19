Suspicious vehicles seen driving near children in Wellesley Township, police investigating

Waterloo regional police are looking into a pair of Wellesley Township incidents that involved suspicious vehicles driving near children.

On Nov. 6 around 5 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was believed to have been following a girl in the area of Lichty Road and Schummer Line.

Police say the driver and passenger did not interact with the girl before they left the area.

The vehicle is described as a possibly older model of a smaller black, four-door car.

On Nov. 15 just before 9 a.m., another suspicious vehicle was seen parked in the area of Hutchinson Road and Ayrshire Lane.

It was reported to police that the driver of a black van had parked near a group of children waiting for a school bus.

The driver did not speak to the children and left the area once the bus arrived, according to officials.

Police are looking to identify and speak to the people who were in the vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.