

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A call from a resident of Guelph/Eramosa prompted police to investigate a suspicious vehicle that appeared to be casing houses on Fourth Line last week.

Provincial police in Wellington County say they responded to an address there on Friday at about 9 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found that one of the doors had been forced open. A vehicle was backing out of the driveway.

That's when police say the driver got out of the car with a backpack and fled into the woods on foot.

Police were able to confirm that the vehicle had been stolen. It was found to be loaded with other stolen goods, though police did not say what or how much the stolen items were worth.

Using aviation and canine units, police were able to track the suspect for more than four hours. He was arrested in a field on Third Line.

The accused, a 38-year-old Kitchener man, has been charged with a number of offences, including:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

Break and enter into a dwelling with the intent to commit an indictable offence;

Two counts of possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000;

Possession of break-in instruments and counterfeit currency;

Unauthorized possession of a weapon; and

Possession of methamphetamine

He was also charged with five counts of failing to comply with recognizance and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused man was held for a bail hearing.