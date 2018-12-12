

Police have concluded an investigation into a report of a suspicious person dressed as Santa Claus.

It began on Dec. 8 just after 1 p.m. on Talbot Road in Delhi.

A concerned parent reported that a male dressed as Santa Claus had been speaking to children and was waving them over to him.

When the male involved heard about the police report, he immediately contacted the police to explain.

Police say he was dressed as Santa in the area having photos taken by a professional photographer.

A news release indicated that the male was waving and saying, "Ho, ho, ho, Merry Christmas."

Police say they have concluded the incident, and thanked both the concerned parent and the male in question for contacting them.