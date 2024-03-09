KITCHENER
    Suspicious person reported at Kitchener school

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service sign. (CTV Kitchener) The Waterloo Regional Police Service sign. (CTV Kitchener)
    Waterloo regional police are looking into a report involving a suspicious person at a Kitchener school.

    Officers were called to the public school in the Wilson Avenue and Clarke Avenue area on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

    They were told the unknown person walked into the school, but was not known by any of the students or staff.

    Police describe the person as approximately 5’9” and wearing all-black clothing with the hood up.

