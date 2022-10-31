Suspicious person investigation ongoing in Waterloo Park
Waterloo regional police are investigating a report of an unknown male approaching a female and soliciting sexual services from her.
The report of a suspicious man in Waterloo came in around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 30.
The female involved in the incident was walking on a trail near Father David Bauer Drive in Waterloo Park.
The unknown man was reported to have engaged in conversation with the female before asking for the sexual services from her.
The man was described as white, late 20’s, 5’8”, average build and clean shaven. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black baseball hat and was carrying a large wallet.
No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
