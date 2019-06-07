

CTV Kitchener





Police were asking the public to avoid an area of Kitchener while they investigated a suspicious package, but it turned out not to be.

They responded to the area of Victoria Street North near River and Bruce on Friday afternoon.

The announcement was made over Twitter around 4:10 p.m.

It’s not clear why the package in question was being considered suspicious or where it was located, but police have deemed the package to be safe.

There is no concern for public safety.