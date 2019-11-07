

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Police in Guelph say a suspicious package at Walmart near Woodlawn and Woolwich was a false alarm.

Earlier on Thursday evening, they had sent a news release warning the public that they were investigating a suspicious package.

People were turned away from the parking lot and were being asked to leave the area while police investigated.

Just before 6 p.m., the area reopened to the public.