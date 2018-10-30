Featured
Suspicious male points toy gun at businesses, security cameras
Police are seeking to identify a suspicious male who was seen pointing a toy gun at security cameras. (Source: Brantford Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 4:30PM EDT
A man was reportedly seen walking in a trench coat and carrying what appeared to be a toy gun on Tuesday afternoon.
It happened in Brantford’s downtown core around 1:00 p.m.
Police said the man was pointing the toy gun at offices and security cameras in the area.
The gun was similar to a nerf gun, according to a press release.
He was wearing black clothes, a black trench coat, a black hat, black sunglasses and a red scarf.
He was described as being Caucasian, five feet 10 inches with a medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service.