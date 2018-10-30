

CTV Kitchener





A man was reportedly seen walking in a trench coat and carrying what appeared to be a toy gun on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in Brantford’s downtown core around 1:00 p.m.

Police said the man was pointing the toy gun at offices and security cameras in the area.

The gun was similar to a nerf gun, according to a press release.

He was wearing black clothes, a black trench coat, a black hat, black sunglasses and a red scarf.

He was described as being Caucasian, five feet 10 inches with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service.