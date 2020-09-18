KITCHENER -- Four trailers and a passenger vehicle were damaged in a fire at an industrial business in the Town of Erin on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the fire on Side Road 17 near Eighth Line around 11 p.m. Police say the trailers and vehicle were on fire when they arrived.

No one was injured, but the fire caused "extensive property damage." Police say the fire is considered suspicious.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.