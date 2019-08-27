

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





A well-known Sauble Beach attraction has been burned.

The former Sauble Beach Fun World sustained considerable damage after a fire over the weekend.

Grey Bruce OPP was on patrol when they saw flames coming from the Main Street Address.

Officers at the scene estimate the flames were around 50 to 60 feet high.

Police have deemed the fire suspicious and are investigating.

The Ontario Fire Marshal did not attend.

The fire happened around 1:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police are asking anyone with information to get in contact.