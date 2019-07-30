

CTV Kitchener





Regional police have released a photo of a man whose death in December is being considered suspicious.

Rahman Zuberovic, also known as Rocky, was found in distress at the intersection of King Street East and Benton Street in Kitchener in November of last year.

He taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A month later, on Dec. 8, he died of his injuries.

Police released Zuberovic's photo on July 30 in an effort to appeal for information from the public.

"Investigators are hoping to find anyone who may have known Mr. Zuberovic, might have seen him in the area, knows what occurred and what happened that may have caused his death," said WPRS Cnst. Andre Johnson. "At this point all investigators are able to confirm is that he did suffer serious injuries and died as a result of that."

They're asking anyone who may have been in the area to contact them.