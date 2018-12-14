

Regional police are investigating what they’re calling a suspicious death in Kitchener.

The news came in a media release on Dec. 14.

Police responded to an incident in the area of King Street East and Benton Street on the afternoon of Nov. 8.

A male was reportedly found in the area in distress, and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Dec. 8, the male died in hospital due to his injuries.

No further information was provided.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8666.

Should you wish to stay anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.