Waterloo Regional Police responded to a residence at 150 Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener at approximately 1:20 a.m. on July 8.

45-year-old Shawn Yorke was found dead inside his residence there.

Police say the cause of death has been determined to be the result of a gunshot.

They believe the incident was targeted.

The incident marks the third homicide in the region in 2018.

Police began canvassing the area following the discovery, asking neighbours whether they had heard anything.

Specifically, they want to speak to the person or persons who made the 911 call, which is believed to have come from within the residence.

The Major Crime Unit, General Detectives and Forensic Identification officers were still investigating as of July 9.

Residents can expect an increased police presence in the area for several days.