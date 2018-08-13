Featured
‘Suspicious’ death being investigated by police
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 7:18AM EDT
A suspicious death on Pearl Place in Kitchener is being investigated by Waterloo Regional Police.
Police began investigating on Sunday afternoon when they say a body was discovered inside a home.
The Forensic Identification Unit and Major Crime Unit were on scene throughout Sunday night.
Police remained on scene Monday morning.
The public is being asked to avoid the area.
No other details are available.