Police in West Grey are investigating a serious crash between a motorcycle and a Hummer that they’re calling suspicious.

It happened on Wednesday night on West Back Line, north of Grey Road 12.

When police arrived to the scene, they found that the rider of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old man, had been ejected from the motorcycle. He suffered life-threatening injuries as a result.

He was transported to an area hospital before being airlifted to a trauma centre for his injuries.

Officials also found the Hummer overturned in a ditch. Its driver, a 41-year-old woman, was still inside. She suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital.

Police say they believe the drivers know one another.

Upon investigating, police say they’re treating the crash as suspicious.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has access to surveillance of the road is asked to contact West Grey Police. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.