Suspects with knives rob Kitchener pharmacy
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy Monday.
As of 1 p.m., four police cruisers could be seen parked in front of Queens Pharmacy on Queens Street South.
In a social media post, police said the suspects brandished knives during the robbery.
No one was hurt.
Police have not yet said if they’re looking for any suspects or if anything was taken.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada joins EU, Britain, others decrying 'extremist settler' violence in West Bank
Canada is one of 14 countries that issued a statement of concern over violence in the West Bank, calling on Israel to do more to stop "extremist settler" violence against Palestinians.
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke of Utah pleads guilty in child abuse case
A Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice via a once-popular YouTube channel called "8 Passengers" pleaded guilty Monday to four felony counts of second-degree aggravated child abuse for abusing and starving two of her children.
'I want God taught in school': Sask. received 18 letters before implementing pronoun policy
The Saskatchewan government received 18 official complaints in the summer before it implemented a rule preventing most children from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.
Freeland 'absolutely' thinks Liberals can win again under Trudeau, plans to run for re-election
A decade after she was first elected, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she plans to run again in the next federal election, while sidestepping the question of whether she's eyeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's job.
BREAKING D.J. Smith out as Sens head coach; Alfredsson joining coaching team
The Ottawa Senators have announced that D.J. Smith has been relieved of his duties as head coach.
Storm batters Northeastern U.S. with rain and wind, knocking out power and flooding roads
A storm barrelled up the East Coast on Monday, flooding roads and downing trees in the Northeast, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, and forcing flight cancellations and school closures.
Here's what you need to know about the deadly salmonella outbreak in the U.S. and Canada tied to cantaloupes
Hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened and at least 10 people have died in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. Here's what we know about this outbreak.
Pope Francis approves allowing priests to bless same-sex couples
The Vatican issued a new document explaining a radical change in Vatican policy by insisting that people seeking God’s love and mercy shouldn’t be subject to 'an exhaustive moral analysis' to receive it.
40% of single-parent homes can’t afford basic needs, says The Salvation Army
One in four Canadians is struggling to afford the rising cost of covering basic needs, new data released by The Salvation Army shows, but that figure climbs even higher for single parents.
London
-
New Humane Society facility takes shape in London, Ont.
For animals waiting for a new home, the opening of a new Humane Society shelter in London cannot come soon enough.
-
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Red Cross volunteer
A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing from an LCBO in Sarnia and assaulting a senior Red Cross volunteer as he fled the store.
-
Fire truck ends up in ditch while responding to barn fire
There were no serious injuries after a North Huron Fire Department fire truck ended up on its side in a ditch near Wingham, Ont. Monday morning.
Windsor
-
Stabbing suspect sought after downtown fight
Windsor police are asking for help finding a suspect following an early morning stabbing downtown.
-
'Perplexing' delay in sentencing hearing of Dresden woman convicted of impaired driving causing death
A sentencing hearing for Arielle Wall, who was convicted of impaired driving causing death, scheduled for Monday in Chatham’s courthouse was adjourned to next year.
-
Windsor police investigate collision involving pedestrian
Windsor police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Walkerville on Monday.
Barrie
-
Snow squall warning for central Ontario during tonight's rush hour and beyond
The national weather agency is calling for local snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 centimetres later today into this evening.
-
Fatal early morning Tay Township crash
An early Sunday morning crash in Tay Township has claimed the life of a young person.
-
OPP charge two people in Orillia homicide case
OPP have arrested and charged two people in connection to a suspicious death investigation in Orillia, which police have ruled a homicide.
Northern Ontario
-
Two fatal crashes in northwestern Ontario over weekend
A 23-year-old from Winnipeg and a 31-year-old from Toronto were killed in two separate crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario over the weekend.
-
One dead in fatal ATV crash on Manitoulin Island
A 28-year-old from Espanola was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Perivale Road on Manitoulin Island on Friday afternoon, provincial police say.
-
Travel advisories: Here's what Canadians should know this holiday season
The holiday travel season is officially underway, but before you embark on your highly anticipated trip, it’s important to take note of travel advisories issued by the Canadian government.
Ottawa
-
-
Green Christmas? Ottawa breaks 130-year-old heat record
With temperatures reaching plus 6 C in Ottawa on Monday, today is the warmest Dec. 18 in over 130 years.
-
Man charged for antisemitic threats against Ottawa family doctor
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth says she was subject to a threatening antisemitic phone call against her which has led to a 39-year-old man from British Columbia being charged.
Toronto
-
A look at the top 10 baby names in Ontario last year
The list of most popular baby names in Ontario for 2022 remains relatively unchanged from previous years, with Olivia and Noah retaining the top spot.
-
Some downtown Toronto roads reopen as construction pauses for winter
Some major Toronto construction is pausing for the winter, which will allow drivers to travel in the downtown core with a few less delays.
-
Eric Montross, a former UNC and Toronto Raptors big man, dies at 52 after cancer fight
Eric Montross, a former North Carolina and Toronto Raptors big man, has died after a cancer fight, his family said. He was 52.
Montreal
-
Quebec mother acquitted of daughters' deaths after third murder trial
Quebec mother Adele Sorella has been acquitted in the killing of her two daughters in 2009.
-
Heavy rain, strong winds hit Quebec
Weather warnings are in effect across several regions of Quebec due to heavy rainfall and strong winds.
-
Still dreaming of a white Christmas? You may be disappointed
With all the snow that fell at the beginning of the month, Montrealers were perhaps a little too optimistic that the white stuff would stick around until Christmas.
Atlantic
-
Strongest wind, heaviest rain still to come for the Maritimes
A strong coastal storm is heading for the Maritimes Monday.
-
'It’s scary': Concerns grow over increase in use of potent opioid in Nova Scotia
Concern is growing over the increased use of a potent opioid known as ‘carfentanil’ in Nova Scotia, especially amongst the most vulnerable people in the province.
-
Attempted arson at N.B. business caught on camera
An apparent attempted arson at a New Brunswick building last week was caught on camera.
Winnipeg
-
Downtown stabbing victim identified as 14-year-old girl: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service say a 14-year-old Indigenous girl was with a group of young people shortly before she was fatally stabbed in the 200 block of Graham Avenue on December 15.
-
‘We opened the door and it was gone’: Porch piracy problems pick up during holidays
Police and postal services are sounding the alarm over a scheme that could hijack holiday plans.
-
‘Pack your patience’: Winnipeg Airports Authority gears up for busy holiday travel season
The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) said it’s expecting thousands of people to pass through its terminal in the lead up to Christmas.
Calgary
-
Calgary's ring road, decades in the making, now complete
Following years of intensive work and decades of planning, Calgary's ring road is now complete.
-
Horse shot and killed at Red Deer area farm, RCMP search for suspects
Innisfail RCMP are investigating after a horse was shot and killed late last month.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Another warm week ahead with overnight temps closer to average daytime highs
Southern Alberta will continue to enjoy the benefits of location as warm Pacific air masses elevate temperatures in the week leading up to Christmas.
Edmonton
-
Three men sexually assault man near downtown encampment
Police are searching for three men who sexually assaulted one man near a downtown Edmonton encampment early Saturday morning.
-
Leduc County man killed, 3 injured in crash
A 36-year-old Leduc man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Edmonton Sunday night.
-
Court will hear arguments about injunction to stop Edmonton homeless camp removals
A court in Edmonton will hear evidence on Monday about whether to extend an emergency interim injunction granted late last week that briefly postponed the removal of homeless camps.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford police shooting leaves man dead
A police-involved shooting in Abbotsford has left one man dead. The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating.
-
'Robbing Peter to pay Paul': Canadian navy warship sails home on borrowed transponder
When HMCS Ottawa, a workhorse frigate of the Canadian navy, sailed back to British Columbia this week after four months at sea, it made the journey home on a borrowed transponder that had been cannibalized from another vessel and airlifted out to sea.
-
University of Northern B.C. to offer bachelor's degree in Nisga'a language
A new bachelor of arts degree in Nisga'a language fluency will be offered starting next September at the University of Northern British Columbia.