Suspects who stole boots wear them back to scene of the crime: police

A Guelph couple who allegedly stole boots from a Silvercreek Parkway North shop walked back into the same location a week later wearing the boots.

In a release by the Guelph Police Service, an employee of the store called police Wednesday at approximately 10:20 a.m. to "report two suspects from an earlier shoplifting incident were inside the store" and "both were wearing them at the time" of the call.

Police reportedly found the woman inside another business and, during her arrest, officers found fentanyl, brass knuckles, and someone else's identification.

The 33-year-old has been charged with possessing stolen property, possessing a controlled substance, possessing a weapon, possessing identity documents and two counts of breaching probation.

Police are still looking for the male suspect. He's described as "a black male who was wearing a black coat and tan Timberland boots and carrying a red backpack."