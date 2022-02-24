Suspects wanted in Guelph shooting and Cambridge murder found inside same residence

A Guelph police investigation resulted in arrests in a Guelph shooting and a Cambridge murder.

Police were investigating an October 2021 shooting in the area of Silvercreek Parkway South. According to a news release, a victim had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They were able to identify a suspect who didn’t live in Guelph.

On Thursday morning, Guelph police executed a search warrant at a Kitchener residence in relation to that shooting investigation. A 28-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and multiple firearms charges.

A male youth was found inside the residence who was wanted by Waterloo regional police in relation to a Cambridge homicide last weekend. He as transferred to the Waterloo Regional Police Service, who have charged the 17-year-old with first-degree murder.

Firearms, ammunition, around $50,000 worth of drugs and a stolen vehicle were also seized from the property.

The Kitchener man and Cambridge youth were additionally charged with possession of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and other firearms charges.

The Kitchener man was held for a bail hearing, Guelph police said.