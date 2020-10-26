KITCHENER -- One person has been arrested after a man was reportedly robbed of his vehicle in Waterloo.

Regional police first received a report of the incident at Holbeach Crescent around 9:30 p.m.on Sunday.

They say two males approached the victim, showed a handgun, and stole personal items, including the victim’s vehicle.

In a tweet sent later on Monday morning, police said that the suspects had rammed the victim's vehicle with a black SUV before stealing it at gunpoint.

The stolen vehicle was found by police shortly after and one male was arrested, according to officials.

The suspect is facing charges including dangerous operation of vehicle, robbery with a firearm, and impaired driving.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact police.