Suspects use stolen pickup truck to steal ATM: police
Published Friday, August 7, 2020 3:18PM EDT
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
KITCHENER -- Police in Norfolk County are investigating after a stolen pickup truck was allegedly used to steal an ATM.
According to a news release, unknown suspects went to a home on Cottonwood Street in Waterford early on the morning of Aug. 5 and stole a pickup truck.
That vehicle was later used to steal an ATM from a Haldimand County business.
Police say they’re looking for a black, 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.