KITCHENER -- Police in Norfolk County are investigating after a stolen pickup truck was allegedly used to steal an ATM.

According to a news release, unknown suspects went to a home on Cottonwood Street in Waterford early on the morning of Aug. 5 and stole a pickup truck.

That vehicle was later used to steal an ATM from a Haldimand County business.

Police say they’re looking for a black, 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.