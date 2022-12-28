Suspects use prybar to break into downtown Guelph mailboxes

Guelph police are appealing to the public for information after two people allegedly broke into 20 mailboxes at a downtown Guelph apartment building, stole several pieces of mail and caused at least $2,000 in damage.

Police say video surveillance shows two people entering the downtown apartment building around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 19.

Police say they used a prybar to damage the mailboxes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212, ext. 7318.