Suspects steal merchandise during morning break-in to commercial business

Police are investigating a break and enter at a business in Kitchener that resulted in stolen merchandise.

In a news release issued Monday, the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said that police responded to a report of a break and enter at a commercial business Saturday morning around 6 a.m.

This happened in the area of Ottawa Street South and Westmount Road East.

Police say that unknown suspects forced their way into the business and stole the merchandise.

Members of the community are being encouraged to report any suspicious activity or people to police or Crime Stoppers.

WRPS is also asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.