Suspects steal electronics, cash while residents sleep: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have released video and images of suspects they’re looking to identify in connection to a break-and-enter investigation in Waterloo.

Police said two suspects entered a residential building on Albert Street near Hickory Street West at around 3 a.m. on June 29.

The suspects gained access to the building by picking the lock and entered the unit while the residents were sleeping, police said in a release.

Police said the suspects stole electronics and cash from inside the residence.

In a video posted on Waterloo regional police’s Twitter account, you can see two men wearing backpacks enter and leave the building.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.