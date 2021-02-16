Advertisement
Suspects steal $1,600 worth of alcohol in liquor store break-in
Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021 1:19PM EST
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
Share:
KITCHENER -- Provincial police say someone stole around $1,600 worth of alcohol after breaking in to a liquor store in Paris over the weekend.
The theft happened at around 2:10 a.m. Saturday at an LCBO on Mechanic Street. Police say the suspects smashed a window in order to get into the store.
They stole several "Texas mickeys," including three-litre bottles of Smirnoff Vodka, Bacardi, Wisers and Canadian Club Whiskey.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.