KITCHENER -- Provincial police say someone stole around $1,600 worth of alcohol after breaking in to a liquor store in Paris over the weekend.

The theft happened at around 2:10 a.m. Saturday at an LCBO on Mechanic Street. Police say the suspects smashed a window in order to get into the store.

They stole several "Texas mickeys," including three-litre bottles of Smirnoff Vodka, Bacardi, Wisers and Canadian Club Whiskey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.