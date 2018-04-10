

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery in Kitchener.

Police say two males approached a parked vehicle in the area of Queen Street South and Courtland Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday evening.

According to police one of the males showed a gun and demanded money from the victim.

The suspects fled but it’s not known if they took any money, police say.

The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a light coloured hoodie. The second suspect is described as a skinny male wearing a dark coloured hoodie.

Police are asking anyone with any information to give them a call.