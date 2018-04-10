Featured
Suspects sought in alleged armed robbery
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 8:46AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery in Kitchener.
Police say two males approached a parked vehicle in the area of Queen Street South and Courtland Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Monday evening.
According to police one of the males showed a gun and demanded money from the victim.
The suspects fled but it’s not known if they took any money, police say.
The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a light coloured hoodie. The second suspect is described as a skinny male wearing a dark coloured hoodie.
Police are asking anyone with any information to give them a call.