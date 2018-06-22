

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a robbery at an animal hospital in Cambridge.

Police say at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, two people broke into the Cambridge Animal Hospital on Hespeler Road and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Security footage appears to show two suspects prying open the main entrance of the hospital and fleeing in a pickup truck.

Police say the dark coloured, newer model GMC Sierra pick-up was last seen heading north on Hespeler Road.

The first suspect, a white man, was wearing dark clothing and a red and black Toronto Raptors hat. A description of the second suspect could not be obtained because they were completely covered.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.