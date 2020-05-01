KITCHENER -- Police in Waterloo Region are investigating after two ATMs were stolen from businesses in Kitchener on Thursday.

In the early morning hours, police say that there were two break and enters at separate businesses near Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener and Waterloo.

Thieves took a machine from each location and then drove off in a vehicle, according to officials.

No description of the suspects was provided by police.

Police are asking anyone with information or who witnessed suspicious activity in the hours leading up to 4 a.m. to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.