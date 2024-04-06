Suspects resist arrest, crash into apartment building in Hanover: police
Two people wanted in multiple jurisdictions are facing charges after Hanover police said they tried to resist arrest and crashed a vehicle into an apartment building.
Hanover police said officers were called to an apartment building in the 11th Avenue area around 8:37 a.m. on Saturday.
When officer arrived, they found two people sleeping in a vehicle.
The officers said they recognized the pair from a theft investigation the day before.
Police said when they tried to arrest the duo, they violently resisted, and a male suspect tried to take off in a vehicle, driving into the side of the building, and partially dragging an officer who was trying to make an arrest.
Investigators said the man then tried to run off, but was eventually subdued with Tasers.
A female suspect also reportedly resisted arrest, but was taken into custody.
A 39 year-old man and a 23 year-old woman, both with no fixed address, are facing multiple charges including assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.
The man faces three additional charges of failure to comply with a release order and a single charge of failure to comply with an undertaking.
The woman faces two additional charges of failure to comply with a release order and a single charge of operation of a conveyance while prohibited.
Investigators said the man is currently wanted on 27 criminal and drug related charges in four jurisdictions within the province, while the woman is wanted on 10 criminal charges in two jurisdictions.
Both the suspects and an officer received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gunfight at south Florida bar leaves two dead, seven injured
A gunfight at a suburban Miami bar left two people dead and seven injured early Saturday.
'She jumped from the window,' Woman describes how daughter escaped house fire
Viola Spells says her daughter told her she was able to escape the house fire by climbing out a window.
Biden could face obstacle getting on Ohio’s ballot, secretary of state’s office says
U.S. President Joe Biden may face complications getting on Ohio’s 2024 general election ballot unless Democrats make changes or the state legislature takes action, according to a letter issued by the office of Ohio’s secretary of state, Frank LaRose.
'Are we dead?' piece of pothole crashes into Montreal West Island couple's windshield on highway
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
School in St. Jerome, Que. forced to toss thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses
A school in Saint-Jerome, Que. was forced to toss out thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses that were purchased on Amazon.
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
Canadian women rally to defeat Brazil in penalty shootout at SheBelieves Cup
Canada defeated Brazil 4-2 in a penalty shootout at the SheBelieves Cup after the game finished knotted at 1-1 after 90 minutes Saturday.
P&G recalls 8.2 million bags of Tide, Gain and other laundry detergents
Procter & Gamble is recalling more than eight million bags of Tide, Gain, Ace and Ariel laundry detergent packets sold in the U.S. and Canada due to a defect in the products' child-resistant packaging.
The world's oldest man says the secret to his longevity is luck, plus regular fish and chips
The world's oldest man says the secret to his long life is luck, moderation — and fish and chips every Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.