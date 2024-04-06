Suspects resist arrest, crash into apartment building in Hanover: police

Two people wanted in multiple jurisdictions are facing charges after Hanover police said they tried to resist arrest and crashed a vehicle into an apartment building.

Hanover police said officers were called to an apartment building in the 11th Avenue area around 8:37 a.m. on Saturday.

When officer arrived, they found two people sleeping in a vehicle.

The officers said they recognized the pair from a theft investigation the day before.

Police said when they tried to arrest the duo, they violently resisted, and a male suspect tried to take off in a vehicle, driving into the side of the building, and partially dragging an officer who was trying to make an arrest.

Investigators said the man then tried to run off, but was eventually subdued with Tasers.

A female suspect also reportedly resisted arrest, but was taken into custody.

A 39 year-old man and a 23 year-old woman, both with no fixed address, are facing multiple charges including assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

The man faces three additional charges of failure to comply with a release order and a single charge of failure to comply with an undertaking.

The woman faces two additional charges of failure to comply with a release order and a single charge of operation of a conveyance while prohibited.

Investigators said the man is currently wanted on 27 criminal and drug related charges in four jurisdictions within the province, while the woman is wanted on 10 criminal charges in two jurisdictions.

Both the suspects and an officer received minor injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.