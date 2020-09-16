KITCHENER -- Police say multiple suspects are in custody after they led officers on a chase through southern Ontario after they stole an undisclosed amount of money from a bank in Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Waterloo regional police, the incident happened at the Scotiabank on Hespeler Road shortly after 3 p.m. The suspects entered the bank and then fled the area.

After the bank robbery in Cambridge, the OPP says the suspects led officers on a chase into Mississauga. Initial reports said there were multiple people inside the vehicle. There was an increased police presence in the area of Bristol Road West and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

In a tweet, the OPP said the suspects were on Highway 401 from Cambridge on Wednesday afternoon. Officers saw the vehicle and pursued it. An officer suffered minor injuries after a collision between the suspect vehicle and a cruiser.

Police said the vehicle continued into Mississauga, where Peel regional police found it in a residential area. The OPP worked with Peel regional police to take the suspects into custody.

Peel regional police said two people were in custody around 7 p.m. and two others were arrested shortly after. A total of four people were in custody around 7:30 p.m. and police said they weren't searching for any other suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.