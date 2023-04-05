Suspects in connection to Aylmer fire believed to have passed through Waterloo region

Regional police are trying to help their counterparts in Aylmer find suspects that fled the area of a fire, and may have travelled to or through Waterloo region.

According to a media release issued by police in Aylmer, they are looking for the individuals in connection to an arson fire involving a newly-built home on Aspen Parkway.

Police say the fire happened at around 2:30 a.m. and destroyed the house which was finished being built, though nobody had moved into the residence yet.

Suspects fled the area in a car, heading eastbound on Highway 401 towards Waterloo region. The make and model of the car are unknown.

Peel Regional Police issued a similar media release on Wednesday as investigators say the suspects may reside in the Peel or GTA area.

Aylmer police note that it’s believed a large amount of gasoline ignited the fire and one of the suspects likely sustained serious burn injuries that will require medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Aylmer police at 519-765-3144.