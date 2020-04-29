KITCHENER -- Police in Guelph are investigating after a vehicle was stolen and the suspects fled from police.

According to a news release, the owner of the vehicle, a white Honda Pilot, started the car while they were getting ready at around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Fifteen minutes later, they went outside and found the vehicle was gone.

Just before 7:40 a.m., an officer saw the vehicle in a commercial parking lot near Speedvale Avenue East and Stevenson Street North.

When police tried to conduct a traffic stop, though, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed, failing to stop for several stop signs in the process.

Officials allege that a small bag of crystal methamphetamine was thrown from the passenger window in the process.

Police stopped pursuing the vehicle because of public safety concerns.

Shortly after, police saw the vehicle again in the area of Eramosa Road and Victoria Road North. It was seen failing to stop at a red light and at a stop sign.

Once again, there was no pursuit in the interest of public safety.

Minutes later, the unoccupied vehicle was found parked at a residence near Auden and Eastview Roads.

Police say they are looking for two people in connection to this incident:

A Caucasian male who was wearing a dark grey hoodie, glasses and a black baseball cap; and

A Caucasian female, about 20 years old with dyed reddish hair in a ponytail and a black hoodie

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police. If you'd rather stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers instead at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are reminding people to lock their vehicles, not to leave their keys in them and not to leave unattended vehicles running.