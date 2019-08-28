

Jeff Pickel , CTV Kitchener





Two suspects are in custody after a crash took out a traffic pole on River Road in Kitchener.

The crash happened at River Road and Krug Street around 7:40 a.m.

The car appears to have jumped the curb before striking the traffic light pole and rolling to stop nearby.

According to a witness, two men in the vehicle fled on foot after the crash.

“I heard a crash and my dogs started barking, I looked out the window and saw two guys, one guy had already left the vehicle, the driver was still sitting there, and then his friend was calling him, out, he got out and they both boogied down to Manchester,” said Lincoln Miller, who lives in the area.

Police say both men are now in custody and charges are pending.

A police canine unit was brought in to help track the pair.

Neither suspect was injured in the crash.

Police expect to be on scene until about 12:00 p.m.