KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say unknown suspects caused minor damage breaking in to a Cambridge high school on Thursday night.

Officers were called to a school in the area of Holiday Inn Drive around 10:30 p.m. Officials say the suspects damaged a window before entering the school. They used a fire extinguisher and caused some minor damage before they were confronted by staff at the school.

They fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.