Suspects at large after reported assault in Waterloo's university district

Regional police are looking for two suspects who reportedly assaulted a man in the university district of Waterloo.

The reported incident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of University Avenue and Lester Street.

A man told police that two other men assaulted him and then drove off in a white vehicle.

The first suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, blonde, braided hair, thin build, and was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit.

The second suspect is described as Latino, tattoos on his arms, in his early to mid-20s, around six feet tall, a heavy muscular build, and was last seen wearing a black tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.