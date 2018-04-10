

CTV Kitchener





The North Dumfries Fire Department responded to a fire at a business on Greenfield Road in Ayr.

Fire officials say they were called to M CONN Pipe and Products around 10:00 p.m. on Monday.

The fire was originally called in by a passerby as a brush fire but the fire chief says when crews arrived flames were coming from a bin of rubber gaskets.

He says the gaskets are used to seal the pipes products by the plant.

A damage estimate has not been released. The fire chief believes the fire was set intentionally.

Waterloo Regional Police say they are not investigating.