Suspected serial break and enter offender arrested in Waterloo Region

A man allegedly involved in four different break-ins in the past two days has been arrested.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a break-in report in the area of King Street East and Dane Street Tuesday morning.

They say a male intruder was located by the homeowner and was later arrested by officers.

Investigation revealed the suspect's alleged involvement in four other break-ins that happened between June 19 and 20 in the Ellen Street, Brick Street, and Crescent Street areas.

The 56-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted theft, break and enter, and three counts of attempted break and enter.

The suspect was held for a bail hearing.

Residents are advised to keep doors locked and report suspicious activities to the police.