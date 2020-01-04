Suspected meth, stolen ATV and sports bikes seized following arrests
KITCHENER -- Two people have been arrested and suspected meth, a stolen ATV and sports bikes have been seized following an executed search warrant.
Regional Police first responded to a report of a daytime break and enter on a rural Wilmot Township property on Boxing Day.
A 2014 Polaris 6x6 ATV was one of several items reported stolen.
The search warrant was executed on Friday at a Chandler Drive address in Kitchener as part of an investigation.
A 40-year-old man from Kitchener is facing possession of stolen property, trafficking in stolen property, and possession of CDSA charges.
A 22-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with possession of CDSA.