KITCHENER -- Two people have been arrested and suspected meth, a stolen ATV and sports bikes have been seized following an executed search warrant.

Regional Police first responded to a report of a daytime break and enter on a rural Wilmot Township property on Boxing Day.

A 2014 Polaris 6x6 ATV was one of several items reported stolen.

The search warrant was executed on Friday at a Chandler Drive address in Kitchener as part of an investigation.

A 40-year-old man from Kitchener is facing possession of stolen property, trafficking in stolen property, and possession of CDSA charges.

A 22-year-old Kitchener woman has been charged with possession of CDSA.