KITCHENER -- Police in Cambridge got more than they bargained for while investigating a suspected impaired driver on Friday.

Several witnesses reported what they thought was an impaired driver around 9 p.m.

Officers headed to the registered owner of the vehicle's house to investigate the complaint.

When they got there, though, police say a man answered the door with a loaded gun.

He was arrested and is now facing a number of charges. They include careless use of a firearm, operation while impaired and over the legal blood alcohol concentration.

The accused hasn't been named.

Police also recovered several guns and some ammunition.