Suspected impaired driver answers door with loaded gun
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Police in Cambridge got more than they bargained for while investigating a suspected impaired driver on Friday.
Several witnesses reported what they thought was an impaired driver around 9 p.m.
Officers headed to the registered owner of the vehicle's house to investigate the complaint.
When they got there, though, police say a man answered the door with a loaded gun.
He was arrested and is now facing a number of charges. They include careless use of a firearm, operation while impaired and over the legal blood alcohol concentration.
The accused hasn't been named.
Police also recovered several guns and some ammunition.