Featured
Suspected fentanyl seized, man arrested in Cambridge
Police say they seized a conducted energy weapon, suspected fentanyl and cash. (@WRPSToday / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 13, 2019 11:22AM EDT
A Cambridge man has been arrested and charged on a number of weapons- and drug-related offences.
Police say they were investigating in the area of King and Eagle streets in Cambridge when they made the arrest.
Officers seized about $920-worth of suspected fentanyl, $300 in cash and a conducted energy weapon.
The accused, 38, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.
His identity was not released.
He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.