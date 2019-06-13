

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge man has been arrested and charged on a number of weapons- and drug-related offences.

Police say they were investigating in the area of King and Eagle streets in Cambridge when they made the arrest.

Officers seized about $920-worth of suspected fentanyl, $300 in cash and a conducted energy weapon.

The accused, 38, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.

His identity was not released.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.