Two people have been arrested in connection to a drug trafficking investigation in Kitchener.

Police say they seized loaded gun, ammunition and cash alongside suspected meth and fentanyl.

The accused, a 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, are facing a number of charges.

Those include possession for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

They weren’t named.

The accused are due in court on Thursday.