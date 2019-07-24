Featured
Suspected fentanyl, meth seized in drug trafficking investigation
Police say they seized suspected meth and fentanyl following a drug trafficking investigation. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019 6:12PM EDT
Two people have been arrested in connection to a drug trafficking investigation in Kitchener.
Police say they seized loaded gun, ammunition and cash alongside suspected meth and fentanyl.
The accused, a 38-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, are facing a number of charges.
Those include possession for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
They weren’t named.
The accused are due in court on Thursday.