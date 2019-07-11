

Five people have been arrested following the execution of a search warrant by Waterloo Regional Police.

Suspected fentanyl, meth, and weapons were taken by officers from a Preston residence on Wednesday.

Police say the warrant was part of a drug trafficking investigation in the city of Cambridge.

Three men and two women from Cambridge, aged 30 to 52 years old, are facing several charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police say they expected three of the suspects to appear in a Kitchener court on Wednesday. Two others were released and expected to appear in court at a later date.