

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a man is facing several charges after a trafficking bust Wednesday.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. members of the Drugs and Firearms branch arrested a Cambridge man in connection to an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl and carfentanil.

As part of the investigation police seized suspected carfentanil, heroin, cocaine, cash, and brea spray.

The man is facing several charges.