A drug investigation resulted in suspected drugs being seized from a Kitchener residence.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service executed a search warrant on Dec. 6 at an address on May Place, just off of Cedar Street North.

Officers were able to seize suspected fentanyl, carfentanil and methamphetamine.

Police said they seized brass knuckles and government issued ID.

Two Kitchener males face several drug- and weapon-related offences.