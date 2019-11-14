

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Four people have been charged after a drug bust in a Cambridge neighbourhood.

Police carried out a warrant on Ferguson Avenue on Nov. 13 at around 12:30 p.m.

Several police vans were on scene for much of the afternoon.

At a house on Ferguson, police seized what they suspected was fentanyl and methamphetamine.

They also say they recovered several replica firearms and stolen bicycles.

Two men and two women, all from Cambridge, have been charged in connection to the incident.