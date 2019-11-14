Featured
Suspected drugs, replica firearms seized during bust in Cambridge
Police say they seized suspected drugs and replica firearms during a warrant on Ferguson Avenue. (Waterloo Regional Police Service / Facebook)
Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 11:34AM EST
KITCHENER – Four people have been charged after a drug bust in a Cambridge neighbourhood.
Police carried out a warrant on Ferguson Avenue on Nov. 13 at around 12:30 p.m.
Several police vans were on scene for much of the afternoon.
At a house on Ferguson, police seized what they suspected was fentanyl and methamphetamine.
They also say they recovered several replica firearms and stolen bicycles.
Two men and two women, all from Cambridge, have been charged in connection to the incident.