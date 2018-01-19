Featured
Suspected auto thief flags down police for help
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, January 19, 2018 2:25PM EST
Having already allegedly stolen a van and gas for the van, a man decided to make a third questionable decision.
Stratford police say it all began around 8 a.m. Monday, when a van which had been left running was stolen from the parking lot of a business on Downie Street South.
Later in the day, the vehicle was seen about 50 kilometres outside Stratford, at a gas station in the Hensall area.
Police say the owner of the gas station recognized that the van belonged to a friend of his and started to chase it.
The man, not knowing why he was being chased, flagged down a passing vehicle for help. The vehicle was actually an unmarked OPP cruiser making its way to the gas station to try to find the stolen van.
A 25-year-old man from Monkton was arrested at the scene. He faces charges including theft of a vehicle and theft of gas.