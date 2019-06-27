

OPP have released security video showing the moment a Norfolk County home caught fire.

A person can be seen dumping what police are calling an accelerant on the side of the house.

They’re holding something that is already lit which is then thrown at the wall.

Moments later a fire erupts, sending flames up the side of the house.

The entire incident was recorded on the Long Point home’s security camera around 12:41 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the homeowner was sleeping inside the house at the time, right on the other side of the wall.

He was waken up by the fire and immediately called 911.

The man then grabbed a bucket and starting throwing water on the fire to extinguish the flames.

He wasn’t hurt and no one else was inside the home.

Police are hoping the public can help them identify the suspect, who may have injuries from the fire.

“The damage to the home is estimated to be $35,000,” says OPP Cst. Ed Sanchuck. “Damages can be repaired, people can’t be replaced. We need people to pay attention to the video we put out. We are asking people, if you recognize the clothes, you’re being urged to contact the Norfolk County OPP.”

Police are trying to determine if this was a targeted incident.

The Ontario Fire Marshall’s office has been notified.