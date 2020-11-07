Advertisement
Suspect who reportedly had gun on bus arrested by regional police
Published Saturday, November 7, 2020 1:23PM EST
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have arrested a suspect after reports of a male with a gun on a bus.
A tweet was issued at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning police telling the public to avoid the area of King and Weber streets in Waterloo.
Five minutes later, another tweet was sent out saying a male has been arrested.
No injuries were reported.
Police add that there is no concern for public safety.